What is your favorite UFC blooper of all time?

The Reebok jerseys

Anderson_Aldo.jpg


REEBOK Mistakes and Errors List

Click the links to see the photos from the Reebok website. Giblert Melendez Jacare "Ronaldo" Souza Demian Baptista Germaine de Randamie under men's section Philip Brooks Marcio "Lyoto" Machida (Marcio Alexandre Jr. screwing it up.) All the Chinese names are backwards Gleison Alves Marion...
SuperNerd said:
The Reebok jerseys

Screen-Shot-2015-06-30-at-1.06.22-PM.png


REEBOK Mistakes and Errors List

Click the links to see the photos from the Reebok website. Giblert Melendez Jacare "Ronaldo" Souza Demian Baptista Germaine de Randamie under men's section Philip Brooks Marcio "Lyoto" Machida (Marcio Alexandre Jr. screwing it up.) All the Chinese names are backwards Gleison Alves Marion...
Giblert Melendez... Demian Baptista... such classics.
 
T-Ferg tripping on the cable. Not that I don't like Tony, but it was proof that God simply did not want that fight to happen, the fact the news came out on April 1st just added icing to the cake.
 
I know it's not UFC, and I apologize for that. But Mark Coleman jumping onto the ropes and bouncing off onto his ass at the end of the Pride Grand Prix was awesome.

As for UFC, does Joe Rogan saying "welcome to the Machida Era" count?
 
This fight was hilarious watching it live. Bangbus danced around and ran for the entire fight while his corner screamed at him to engage. When he finally did he got instantly kneed into Bolivian.

 
