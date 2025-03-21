  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Food & Drink What is your favorite sausage and egg muffin sandwich ?

People have a love / hate affair with the famous Mcmuffin sausage and egg from mcdonald's :

1742557035759.png


Here in Canada, A&W and Tim hortons also have one delicious sandwich for morning breakfast.

1742557095079.png

Did you guys ever try one sometime ? For the morning along with an hashbrown and a coffee ? I went to get mine this morning.
 
For a time I used to get the A&W one every morning until this creepy gay dude starting working the drive through and flirting with me every time I ordered. I was never a fan of the McDonalds or Tim Hortons ones tbh
 
Homemade.

Pork roll, egg, and cheese on a jalapeno cheddar bagel.

But, if I had to go with sausage on an English muffin from a cheap place:

1.) Sheetz
2.) Wawa
 
McD sausage egg cheese biscuit or the McGriddle version. I prefer biscuit over muffin/bagel. Can't think of the name of what they use for McMuffin.
 
I used to add ham to this so it would be ham,sausage,egg and cheese sandwich. It probably shortened my life span. Nowadays I prefer a mcgriddle which I only eat like once a month.
 
Where I live in NY only fat people or poor people get those fast food sandwiches. We have amazing deli's or Bagel places where we order BECSPK on a roll. NJ has some good ones too. I get the Healthy Man--Egg Whites Turkey and cheese on whole wheat with SPK.
 
1742559563881.jpeg

I also like a good grilled salmon and cream cheese bagel from time to time, for a healthier choice.
 
The thai or Vietnamese donut shops have better handmade breakfast sandwiches here that are even cheaper than mcds. Mcds is basically all about the convenience of the abundant locations and the speed of the preparation.
 
I don't care for their coffee all that much but Starbucks has a pretty good sausage/egg/cheese sandwich.
 
McDonald's sausage McMuffin with egg.

And I hate that they call it that. It's stupid.

They should just always include the egg so you can just say "sausage McMuffin" and if there some weirdo out there that wants it without the egg then he has to say "sausage McMuffin without the egg please"
 
Aren't they mostly Cambodians?
 
A&W english muffin sausage and egg is better than McDonald’s in every way. It’s less greasy and salty.

I eat too many of these. You gotta put the hash brown on it and add ketchup. It’s one of the GOAT sandwiches imo.
 
