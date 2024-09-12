What is your biggest regret in your life thus far?

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I don't really have regrets, I think it's not worth pondering or being caught up in thinking about it. Because what's done is done and you can't change the past.

You are who you are for it.

But if I was forced to pick, I would have loved to excel academically better. It's just too bad my social phobia hindered me from reaching my full potential.
 
Regrets, I've had a few
But then again, too few to mention
I did what I had to do
And saw it through without exemption
I planned each charted course
Each careful step along the byway
And more, much more than this
I did it my way....
 
getting involved with 95 percent of the people I've been close to and also getting involved in situations, college/jobs that did nothing but waste my time.
 
getting involved with 95 percent of the people I've been close to and also getting involved in situations, college/jobs that did nothing but waste my time.
Yeah but don't you think it made you a better person in a weird way. Like you wouldn't be who you are today?
 
Yeah but don't you think it made you a better person in a weird way. Like you wouldn't be who you are today?
some of it did, most of it was hurtful, damaging and made me want to stay away from everyone. But sure, I wonder what i'd have been had I not known those people, maybe I'd have been a murderer or bank robber, i don't know.
 
But sure, I wonder what i'd have been had I not known those people, maybe I'd have been a murderer or bank robber, i don't know.
There’s still time bro. Never give up on your dreams.
 
There’s still time bro. Never give up on your dreams.
thanks, but I think it's time to fold'em. I'm seeing if I can get housing in my ancestral homeland and learn some hunting and fishing.
 
