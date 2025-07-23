  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

What is your 5 favorite quotes?

Out of these quotes, which two are the best?

  • "Integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching." - C.S Lewis

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • "Experience is a hard teacher. It gives you the test first and the lessons after." - Oscar Wilde

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • "Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see." - Mark Twain

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • "Be the change you want to see in the world" - Mahatma Gandhi

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • (The Albert Einstein quote about World War III and World War IV)

    Votes: 2 66.7%
  • Total voters
    3
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
"Dwell on the beauty of life. Watch the stars, and see yourself running with them."
- Kenny Florian
 
What is best in life? To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentation of their women
 
"There's a lot of ways to fuck a chicken. But if you've got feathers in your ass you are doing it wrong"

-Stoic1, 2014
 
