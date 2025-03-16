  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

what is wrong with these guys

Cheese_&_mma_lover

Cheese_&_mma_lover

Mar 26, 2017
383
318
Njokuani - "hey hey top 15 baby, I need a top 15!!!"

I'm thinking in my mind, yes i am on board with this idea, guy just delivered a brutal KO

Bisping - "give me a name"

Njokuani - "anybody"

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! CMON!!!!! How many times do fans have to see garbage like this. How are fans gonna be emotionally invested in fighters with answers like!!! Never give this guy top 15. Enough of this.


Screen Shot 2025-03-16 at 9.22.01 AM.png
 
Fighters need to take more advantage of the platform. It's the 1 minute we're all going to listen to you. It sucks, you just fought, you're tired, and the pain is setting in.

But Jesus have something prepared. You don't need to be Chael or Connor but just have something you want to say. Thank Jesus, call someone out, talk about your coaches, do fucking something.

Stop begging for money and ranked opponents.
 
That still might be better for them Ruffy's weird Dariush call-out. Nothing against Dariush but it's just not a style matchup that jumps out at you. I enjoy Dariush against other grapplers, like when he shut down Gamrot, and Ruffy could fight Fiziev (although in fairness he didn't know at that point that Fiziev would lose so he would've been way too high to call out if he won). BSD could be good too.
 
I think calling some random bloke out is overrated. It only makes sense if there is some beef or SOMETHING and not just "this random top 15 bloke"

I've got zero interest in that and it doesn't automatically make that matchup super amazing.

Also matchmaking is fucking hard and there's tons of moving parts so to even be able to call out a guy that isn't scheduled or is on your kind of timeline is even harder.
 
This guy fights at WW yet looks bigger than former LHW now HW Bisping.
 
It's true that any airtime is priceless, and you should have some forethought about how to make the most of that oppurtunity.
 
Maybe he really just means anybody. You want fighters to be fake just for your WWE drama?
 
Every time a fighter says anybody he should be offered Tom Aspinal or Poatan. No matter the weight class.
 
Does he really get a ranked opponent from here? He's beaten McKee (yet to get a UFC win in 4 outings over 2 runs now), Gooden (also has 2 UFC runs, first was 1-3, this one's 1-2), and EZS (who used to be pretty decent but hasn't gotten a good win in years). Missing weight is only the cherry on top from there
 
