what is wrong with these guys

Cheese_&_mma_lover
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Mar 26, 2017
- Messages
- 383
- Reaction score
- 318
Njokuani - "hey hey top 15 baby, I need a top 15!!!"
I'm thinking in my mind, yes i am on board with this idea, guy just delivered a brutal KO
Bisping - "give me a name"
Njokuani - "anybody"
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! CMON!!!!! How many times do fans have to see garbage like this. How are fans gonna be emotionally invested in fighters with answers like!!! Never give this guy top 15. Enough of this.
