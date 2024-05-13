What is Whittaker's path to victory?

Other than waiting for Chimaev to gas out?





For Chimaev, I would say that fighting like he did against Burns is the best path to victory.

Especially considering that Whittaker has been hurt in 8 of his 9 last fights and got dropped by a jab from DDP and Adesanya.

Borz has dropped Gilbert with a jab and GM3 with a cross.



He can use his wrestling too, but it would be better if he just took Robert down and controlled him without wasting too much energy while chasing the choke.



there's so man ways Chimaev can win compared to Robert.

Borz will have all the physical advanatages: Height, reach and is still in his prime.



As for the wrestling, Whittkaer has the best TDD in the MW division.

If DDP, Gastelum and Jacare can take him down then a much better and bigger wrestler like Chimaev can too.





Actually there is one are where Whittaker is dangerous and that is his high kick. He has a fighters arm with that before and scored knockouts agaisnt Jacare and Brunson.

Borz will have to be very careful when blocking that kick.



Anyway, this is a great fight and it will tell us a lot about where both fighters stand at MW.