What is up with Alexander Volkov?

I have been following Volkov career since he was in Bellator.

Now he is in a weird spot... He basically lost to everybody ranked above him and beat everybody ranked below him (let alone some exceptions). Solid perennial top 10 talent

He is 35 which for a HW is not old at all. Riding on a 3 fight winning streak with the last loss being to Aspinall which at this point is the consensus HW GOAT and would destroy Jones in a minute and so so...

Hasn't fought since september 2023 and it is not booked. He is one of the HWs that has actually some skills (and lacks others). Rather watch him fight that the absolute low tier HWs that fought in the last night card.

Maybe Sergei Spivac for some good old european HW scrap?
 
BjPenn2017 said:
He’s on a great run and looking better than he ever has which is insane with the amount of fights he has. Think a fight with Pavlovich makes sense, Volkov deserves another crack at the top 5 and Sergei is coming off a loss.
Dana's Conscience said:
Could do Pavlovich or Almeida
Him & Pavlovich are training partners.

Spivak makes the most sense, probably an Apex main event in June
 
35 isn't old but he's had nearly 50 fights and 15 years in the sport and that makes him ancient in fight years.
 
BjPenn2017 said:
He’s on a great run and looking better than he ever has which is insane with the amount of fights he has.
It seems that he has moved to the US permanently since the start of the war in Ukraine. Looks like it pays off; good for him.
 
I think Pavlovich would be a good fight for him. Or perhaps Almeida.
 
