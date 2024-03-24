What is up with Alexander Volkov?

I have been following Volkov career since he was in Bellator.



Now he is in a weird spot... He basically lost to everybody ranked above him and beat everybody ranked below him (let alone some exceptions). Solid perennial top 10 talent



He is 35 which for a HW is not old at all. Riding on a 3 fight winning streak with the last loss being to Aspinall which at this point is the consensus HW GOAT and would destroy Jones in a minute and so so...



Hasn't fought since september 2023 and it is not booked. He is one of the HWs that has actually some skills (and lacks others). Rather watch him fight that the absolute low tier HWs that fought in the last night card.



Maybe Sergei Spivac for some good old european HW scrap?