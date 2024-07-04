What is to you the greatest rivalry fight so far in ufc history?

Silva vs Sonnen, Ortiz vs Liddell, Wand Rampage 3, Conor vs Khabib, Diaz vs Conor 2, GSP vs BJ Penn 2, Pereira vs Adesanya 1, Edgar vs Maynard 2, Figgy vs Moreno whatever fight, Cormier vs Jones, Cormier vs Stipe 2



Do you have another fight in mind? Not talking in terms of rivalry but in terms of quality of the fight



I loved Pereira VS Adesanya first ufc fight and I wished the second fight had gone longer cause it was really great to watch so far