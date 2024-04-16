What is there to hate about Pereira?

gotBooched
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- May 28, 2007
- Messages
- 10,087
- Reaction score
- 2,824
He's old school awesome. Fights frequently. No fake hate between opponents except Izzy which was very real and he was quiet about.
Exciting fighter, trains his ass off, doesn't miss weight, destroys people.
What is there to hate? Or is just blind hatred from miserable people.
Exciting fighter, trains his ass off, doesn't miss weight, destroys people.
What is there to hate? Or is just blind hatred from miserable people.