What is there to hate about Pereira?

He's old school awesome. Fights frequently. No fake hate between opponents except Izzy which was very real and he was quiet about.

Exciting fighter, trains his ass off, doesn't miss weight, destroys people.

What is there to hate? Or is just blind hatred from miserable people.
 
