What is the worst advice you've received?

"You should make the best of it".



The issue is actually succeeding at this can have you stick around somewhere that isn't for you. After getting a new set of roomates in college I wasn't clicking with them or their culture at all. I was trying to go somewhere else for law school and I saw that as a chance of starting over. But I kept an open mind with my current surrondings and as time passed(about 2-3 years) I started to get along with all my roommates and their larger friend group(there was a girl involved in that). To the point where I got attached and decided to stay where I was after college. Once I'd decided to stay and had made school committments everything crashed and burned.



The professional part was kinda inevitable cause I discovered I'm not okay with the current status quo the social part was not. If I'd went anywhere else I'd have gotten a real chance at starting over that I cheated myself of because I made the best of a situation I was unhappy in. I should have closed myself off and not "made the best of it". Whether you like your current situation or hate it you need to be certain about what you want and where you want to be. Wavering on this can really fuck you over.