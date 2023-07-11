What is the worst advice you've received?

"A Man who is his own Attorney has a Fool for a Client."
I strongly disagree in principle. When it comes to the important stuff in life, be as involved as Your aptitude allows. Whether it be Your legal situation, Health, Finances, major purchases or repairs. Whatever. Arm Yourself with knowledge which is readily available at most People's fingertips these days. It's not the 1980's. It doesn't take a mastery of the Dewey Decimal system and access to priveledged Ivy League Libraries to have access to information like it used to. Aside from a couple special relationships, no one in Your Life is going to care as much about what affects You, as You should Yourself.