What is the UFC waiting for before signing AJ McKee?

I'm not up to date on his contract situation or if he’s signed with PFL or whatever, but if he’s a free agent, wouldn’t he be an EXCELLENT addition? The guy’s right in the middle of his prime.

I hate, and I repeat, I HATE, when fighters in their prime are on the sideline for whatever reason. That must be frustrating as hell for him.

Thoughts?!?
 
I would assume there is some signing money issues there given his name outside of the UFC. I wonder if there is any underlining issues with his father (Antonio McKee) and the UFC brass given he had such a short leash on his UFC career. You never know if Dana has some type of grudge on the guy given his relatively boring style. He might even be apart of that lawsuit against the UFC

AJ is more exciting than his father ever was but he has been on a decision streak for quite sometime.
 
AJ sort of lost his hype train after his first loss. UFC is already taking lots of bellator leftovers. I think it's a matter of time, but he's going to have a tough time at LW
 
Probably because he’s not that good, never has been, and he’s a pain in the ass to deal with.
 
lerobshow said:
I'm not up to date on his contract situation or if he’s signed with PFL or whatever, but if he’s a free agent, wouldn’t he be an EXCELLENT addition? The guy’s right in the middle of his prime.

I hate, and I repeat, I HATE, when fighters in their prime are on the sideline for whatever reason. That must be frustrating as hell for him.

Thoughts?!?
Coming off a loss, doesn't help him. Along with there being many other PFL/Bellator fighters in transition, that the UFC could sign first, that give the brand more name value, and aura surrounding the fighter. McKee himself decided to stay in Bellator when he had the chance years ago to go to the UFC.
 
Last edited:
Senbonzakura said:
I would assume there is some signing money issues there given his name outside of the UFC. I wonder if there is any underlining issues with his father (Antonio McKee) and the UFC brass given he had such a short leash on his UFC career. You never know if Dana has some type of grudge on the guy given his relatively boring style. He might even be apart of that lawsuit against the UFC

AJ is more exciting than his father ever was but he has been on a decision streak for quite sometime.
Thats a good point.

Once again I know nothing about his situation. But really enjoy his style.

Wasnt his last loss vs Pitbull?
 
fortheo said:
Patchy mix is the guy they should be signing. Mckee has looked lackluster lately.
I totally forgot about Patchy.

You think they gonna get him ASAP?

I mean I dont even know whats going on with fighters contracts over there at PFL. It just feel as if theyre killing their own talent including Ngannou.

What is going on over there?
 
