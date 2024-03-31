Outside of food that is actually dangerous.



What is the single dumbest food item on earth?



I have to say that the single dumbest food item that has been popularized, it has to be gold leaf.



It doesn't taste good or add anything to the meal. It is barely digestible and in terms of diet, essentially useless to the human body. It is also a waste of gold which is absurdly valuable in any other application.



So what foods are just plain dumb and what do we need to stop eating?