Social What is the Single Dumbest food item on earth?

Outside of food that is actually dangerous.

What is the single dumbest food item on earth?

I have to say that the single dumbest food item that has been popularized, it has to be gold leaf.

It doesn't taste good or add anything to the meal. It is barely digestible and in terms of diet, essentially useless to the human body. It is also a waste of gold which is absurdly valuable in any other application.

So what foods are just plain dumb and what do we need to stop eating?
 
Haitian cuisine must top this list. Eating other people is....just plain dumb and we need to stop eating.
 
  • Biscuits Gravy Chips
  • Dessert Hummus
  • FrostedFlakes Lucky Charms
  • organic white cheddar doritos
  • Firework Oreos
  • Cauliflower Mac Cheese
 
paqui-one-chip-challenge-64f7873e64dd1.jpg
 
Flour. They use it to process food, but it has little nutritional value. They should grind up something else to use instead. Eggs, rice, etc.
 
WarHawk said:
Flour. They use it to process food, but it has little nutritional value. They should grind up something else to use instead. Eggs, rice, etc.
So you don't like bread, pizza, pasta etc?
 
