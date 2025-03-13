What is the single bravest act of all time?

Fedorgasm
My favorite is this kid who jumped on a grizzly bear, completely unarmed, in order to save his friend.
Fighting a grizzly with your bare hands to save your buddy.... It's off the charts.
Photos: Wyoming Wrestlers Fight Off Grizzly Attack with Bare Hands
On Oct. 15, 21-year-old Brady Lowry and his Northwest College wrestling teammate Kendall Cummings were mauled by a grizzly while shed hunting near Cody, Wyoming. In an unusually gruesome double-attack, the beast sent both friends to the emergency room—Cummings by life-flight with horrific head...
www.themeateater.com
