  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

What is the single bravest act of all time?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
31,154
Reaction score
44,202
My favorite is this kid who jumped on a grizzly bear, completely unarmed, in order to save his friend.

www.themeateater.com

Photos: Wyoming Wrestlers Fight Off Grizzly Attack with Bare Hands

On Oct. 15, 21-year-old Brady Lowry and his Northwest College wrestling teammate Kendall Cummings were mauled by a grizzly while shed hunting near Cody, Wyoming. In an unusually gruesome double-attack, the beast sent both friends to the emergency room—Cummings by life-flight with horrific head...
www.themeateater.com www.themeateater.com

Fighting a grizzly with your bare hands to save your buddy.... It's off the charts.
 
Those guys who exposd themselves to extreme radiation after nuclear meltdown Chernobyl in order to prevent an even greater disaster.

Basically sacrificed themselves, knowing a gruesome death would follow, in order to save thousands.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,352
Messages
57,023,929
Members
175,502
Latest member
Dailo

Share this page

Back
Top