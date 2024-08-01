What is the perfect MMA stance?

jackleeb
what's the perfect mix of offense, defense, footwork?
offense:
- solid fundamental boxing (anthony joshua / usyk)
- precise kicks (low, body, head) and knee teeps (jon jones style)
- elbows in the clinch (horizontal, uppercut, forward thrusting, etc.)
- finding weird and unorthodox angles for openings (jiri)
- agressive pressure (i am going to kill you, no decisions)
defense:
- to prevent headkick ko's
- to prevent wrestling takedowns
- to prevent calf kicks
- to prevent teeps
- to prevent liver kicks
- to prevent outside hooks
- to prevent straight jabs
footwork:
- karate-esque movement (karate conor)
- muay thai isn't ideal because lack of movement and takedown threat
- getting in and out of range easily
- lateral, side-to-side movement
- head movement (up, down, left, right, in, out) while protecting face with arms
- feints from all angles (hands, arms, kicks, takedowns)
- stance switches (both orthodox and southpaw)
leon edwards is known as one of the best, precise strikers in mma.
but wtf was that defense against belal? no elite boxer does that, it just creates an opening for a nasty uppercut, which belal did. clearly this defensive stance is not ideal
