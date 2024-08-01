What is the perfect MMA stance?

what's the perfect mix of offense, defense, footwork?

offense:
- solid fundamental boxing (anthony joshua / usyk)
- precise kicks (low, body, head) and knee teeps (jon jones style)
- elbows in the clinch (horizontal, uppercut, forward thrusting, etc.)
- finding weird and unorthodox angles for openings (jiri)
- agressive pressure (i am going to kill you, no decisions)

defense:
- to prevent headkick ko's
- to prevent wrestling takedowns
- to prevent calf kicks
- to prevent teeps
- to prevent liver kicks
- to prevent outside hooks
- to prevent straight jabs

footwork:
- karate-esque movement (karate conor)
- muay thai isn't ideal because lack of movement and takedown threat
- getting in and out of range easily
- lateral, side-to-side movement
- head movement (up, down, left, right, in, out) while protecting face with arms
- feints from all angles (hands, arms, kicks, takedowns)
- stance switches (both orthodox and southpaw)



leon edwards is known as one of the best, precise strikers in mma.
but wtf was that defense against belal? no elite boxer does that, it just creates an opening for a nasty uppercut, which belal did. clearly this defensive stance is not idealbad defense.jpg
 
Belal's jab was hurting him early and often. As to your question, it's completely fighter dependent.

Look how Anderson stood, and Jon, look at Strickland, look at Poatan... all really different.
 
No elite boxer? Foreman did it a lot lol
 
GSP. Sets up the Jab , Jab , Takedown , GNP. Boom , Double Champ GOAT.
 
Elite boxers have definitely used a cross-arm guard. It is actually more effective in boxing, compared to MMA.
 
weave-mav.gif
 
Jin Akutsu said:
Elite boxers have definitely used a cross-arm guard. It is actually more effective in boxing, compared to MMA.
Click to expand...
yeah, that's what i meant. it may work in boxing, but not the best in mma
 
There is no perfect stance or style. It's about using the style that best suits the individual fighter's skill set and body type.
 
You a Gabriel Varga fan?

This whole video is how Leon's guard was terrible to counter boxing

 
On a more serious note there are no perfect stances since it all depends on the fighter.
If you have cat like reflexes you can get away with unorthodox shit and often capitalize on that while other fighting styles could affect things too.
Why don´t you go to the gym and find out?
 
