Netflix = woke for a lack of a better word is a meme, but the streamer was most willing to push back on political excess bs of the self identified progressives. It certainly has some politically heterodox people at the top.



I wonder how they talk about the Brahmin tax aka programming that is like a protection tax for journalists to write nice things about their programming internally.



In terms of the things they are willing to give up is interesting. They are willing to tanks their documentary brand but there is so much of that stuff on youtube and the people who subscribe for that stuff will subscribe to a special docu streaming service.



Netflix just hired will hire someone for their main content guy who specialized on more family friendly entertainment. So it is over for a lot of Indonesia murderfest movies and big budget close to R Rated movies or rated ones featuring US movie stars. A content slow down is also coming giving more opportunity for the scolds to tell them them what kind of content they should make. But the media is certainly in a weakened state from an influence standpoint compared to like 4 years ago.Journo scolds vs Netflix leadership? What is the future of the eternal game?



What is the Netflix internal conversation about the more outwardly campus left programming?



Journo scolds vs Netflix leadership? What is the future of the eternal game?