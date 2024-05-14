What is the most tragic/heartbreaking death in a movie?

13Seconds
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2015
- Messages
- 25,395
- Reaction score
- 49,467
We watched the green mile in class today for an upcoming essay. My mate cried like a b*tch when Coffey died.
Ali's death in squid game is the worst for me. I remember it hitting me super hard.
I want to torture myself with some good heart wrenching deaths. What ya got?
Ali's death in squid game is the worst for me. I remember it hitting me super hard.
I want to torture myself with some good heart wrenching deaths. What ya got?