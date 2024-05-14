What is the most tragic/heartbreaking death in a movie?

13Seconds

13Seconds

We watched the green mile in class today for an upcoming essay. My mate cried like a b*tch when Coffey died.

Ali's death in squid game is the worst for me. I remember it hitting me super hard.

I want to torture myself with some good heart wrenching deaths. What ya got?
 
g6ge7z7jgnm41.png
 
We watched the green mile in class today for an upcoming essay. My mate cried like a b*tch when Coffey died.

Ali's death in squid game is the worst for me. I remember it hitting me super hard.

I want to torture myself with some good heart wrenching deaths. What ya got?
John Wick's puppy. You just don't see cute animals getting killed in movies
 
Ali's death in squid game is the worst for me. I remember it hitting me super hard.
Was that the old man in the marble game? If so, then yeah that was super sad.

There's a movie called dancer in the dark that's really good but it has 2 deaths in it that are absolutely soul crushing.
 
Old Yeller. I'm kind of old, this is the first one that came to mind.
 
IDK if heart breaking is the right description, but Joe Pesci in Casino was tough to watch. That guy was such a good actor.

The end of Big Fish dug up some stuff inside me that I didn't know was there.

I haven't seen it in years, but I recall Roberto Bengini's death in Life is Beautiful being pretty upsetting.
 
