What is the most scummiest job a person can have?

Morally questionable jobs are like the cockroaches of the employment world—just when you think you’ve seen them all, another one pops up.
Timeshare Salesperson
Social Media Influencer
Casino Card Dealer
Celebrity Paparazzi
Credit Card/Medical Debt Collector
Payday Loan Officer
Repo Men
Defense Attorney
Multi-Level Marketing Recruiter
Fake Spiritual Healer
Data Broker
Gossip Columnist
Congress
Porn
I’m sure there are more but that’s all I can think of for now.
