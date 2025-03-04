  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

What is the most scummiest job a person can have?

Morally questionable jobs are like the cockroaches of the employment world—just when you think you’ve seen them all, another one pops up.

Timeshare Salesperson
Social Media Influencer
Casino Card Dealer
Celebrity Paparazzi
Credit Card/Medical Debt Collector
Payday Loan Officer
Repo Men
Defense Attorney
Multi-Level Marketing Recruiter
Fake Spiritual Healer
Data Broker
Gossip Columnist
Congress
Porn

I’m sure there are more but that’s all I can think of for now.
 
You've named the scummiest jobs in the world.
 
Car Sales

Dealerships screw so many people over.
 
I don't begrudge people collecting debt.

So

The rest of them.
 
Sakuraba is #1 said:
In my opinion, defense attorneys for ped0s take the cake,
Well, they are necessary for people who are innocent, but have been accused.

I read a case years ago about a student that lied and said their teacher molested them. Ruined the teacher's life. I think that movie "the hunt" might have been inspired by it.
 
Working at a PBM, if you're American, at least if you are senior enough.

PE too
 
Honestly, losing a lot of respect for City Council members in smaller towns. It seems it's always about self interest.
 
Lawyer
Politican
Pharma
Prostitute
Mainstream Actor/Entertainer
College Professor
Stripper
 
This




Not only you're using naive people beliefs to brainwash them into submission you're also making tax free millions by draining your base and promising them that God will pay them back for their financial contributions. Not only that but you're completely distorting what you're supposed to preach so that you can make a fortune out of it and you buy a couple gigantic mansions , a fleet of private jets and all kind of luxury trinkets that you proudly parrot in front of your followers claiming that you are an exemple success story what you preach.

This is as scummy as scummy can get
 
