Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,824
- Reaction score
- 51,777
That you haven't done before.
I think skydiving for me.
Haven't done that before, but I heard recently someone dying from a skydive tandem that was bought by her husband as a gift.
Terrible thing to happen, definitely makes me think twice.
I think skydiving for me.
Haven't done that before, but I heard recently someone dying from a skydive tandem that was bought by her husband as a gift.
Terrible thing to happen, definitely makes me think twice.