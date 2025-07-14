Social What is the most risk taking venture you would do?

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
That you haven't done before.

I think skydiving for me.

Haven't done that before, but I heard recently someone dying from a skydive tandem that was bought by her husband as a gift.

Terrible thing to happen, definitely makes me think twice.
 
Jumping with a parachute. Solo. Want to do it again.
 
Looking into the other room after a gloryhole sesh.
 
