What is the Most Embarrassing Band to Be a Fan Of?

ICP? Brokencyde? Blood on the Dance Floor? Nickleback?
Who is it?
Who is it?
CRAB COREAttack Attack!
I mean they had one or two songs that 13-year-old me thought were bangers lolSimple plan?
CRAB CORE
One of my HS girlfriends loved them, I wanted to blow my brains out 3 seconds into each song
Who the fuck is that?How did these nerds think this shit was cool
Attack Attack!Who the fuck is that?
And no one cool listened to these bands.
Only people that listened to "emo" were kids that looked like that.
And looking like that made you irrelevant to the masses.