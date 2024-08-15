What is the Most Embarrassing Band to Be a Fan Of?

I’m not saying most embarrassing, but as soon as someone tells me they like Nickleback I think less of them as a person
 
How did these nerds think this shit was cool 🤣
crabcore.gif

attack.gif
 
Spice girls as a full grown man

(not saying I am)
 
Who the fuck is that?
And no one cool listened to these bands.

Only people that listened to "emo" were kids that looked like that.
And looking like that made you irrelevant to the masses.
 
Attack Attack!
 
