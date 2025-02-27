What is the meaning of your life?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First off the obligatory life quote.
Anywho, not necessarily life in general, just your life in particular.
I say for me I wasn't supposed to have kids or a family.
But I'm here to help my loved ones in the best way possible.
Be the caregiver for my parents and mentor for my nieces.
And just try to be helpful overall with anyone I encounter.
