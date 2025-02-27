  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

What is the meaning of your life?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Jun 28, 2010
36,034
48,832
First off the obligatory life quote.

Anywho, not necessarily life in general, just your life in particular.

I say for me I wasn't supposed to have kids or a family.

But I'm here to help my loved ones in the best way possible.

Be the caregiver for my parents and mentor for my nieces.

And just try to be helpful overall with anyone I encounter.
 
To find one good idea, and milk it for all it's worth.

One good idea is worth a lifetime in an office.
I just need to find that idea, and spend the rest of my life freed from the shackles of serfdom, and chasing big freakin' waves!
 
to be crushed by my enemies
and driven before them while listening to the lamentations of my women
 
