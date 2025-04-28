Richmma80
Im at the clinic and they got CNN on the TV. They're saying it will take 300 years to deport just the illegals that crossed the border during the Biden administration. Even with how secure the Southern border is now, we will still be getting a lot more illegals coming in compared to how slow it takes to deport them.
So, what is the plan of Liberals on dealing with the 20 million illegals in the country?
