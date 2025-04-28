International What is the Liberal plan on dealing with all the illegals in the country?

Richmma80

Richmma80

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Aug 9, 2012
Messages
3,938
Reaction score
6,474
Im at the clinic and they got CNN on the TV. They're saying it will take 300 years to deport just the illegals that crossed the border during the Biden administration. Even with how secure the Southern border is now, we will still be getting a lot more illegals coming in compared to how slow it takes to deport them.

So, what is the plan of Liberals on dealing with the 20 million illegals in the country?
 
I'd say go after the businesses that hire them. Gets to one of the main roots of the issue and is very proactive. This will never happen though because those business owners are the ones who sign Trump's checks. So what will happen is you have a few bones thrown to the mouth breathing masses in a few headlines while civil rights are erroded, but changes in the illegal immigrant population will be negligible because somebody has to put money in Trump's bank account and pay for his legal fees.
 
The XL said:
They want them in the country and will do things to try and make that a reality. It's pretty clear at this point
Click to expand...
The people who want illegal immigrants here the most, the ones who make the money off of them, vote red.

cincymma79 said:
Demographics is destiny
I mean they literally said that
Click to expand...
And they say it's totally not about the culture war.
 
Satsui Ryu said:
I'd say go after the businesses that hire them. Gets to one of the main roots of the issue and is very proactive. This will never happen though because those business owners are the ones who sign Trump's checks. So what will happen is you have a few bones thrown to the mouth breathing masses in a few headlines while civil rights are erroded, but changes in the illegal immigrant population will be negligible because somebody has to put money in Trump's bank account and pay for his legal fees.
Click to expand...
It would hurt those industries which in turn would hurt the economy. Our path to citizenship and work visas needs to be funded so they can process these people. We need them.
 
Crazy Source said:
It would hurt those industries which in turn would hurt the economy. Our path to citizenship and work visas needs to be funded so they can process these people. We need them.
Click to expand...
It is a two pronged matter. We need more efficient means for the immigration process, but we also need to keep the flow of people in check. You start going directly after businesses and they will make sure their staff is legal.
 
Basically no plan other than to surrender and fight tooth and nail not to deport a single illegal. And to also pay for their housing, food, education and medical.
 
The XL said:
They want them in the country and will do things to try and make that a reality. It's pretty clear at this point
Click to expand...

From outside the country that's what it seems like. I mean borders literally define a country, it's critical to protect them, this shouldn't be controversial.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F1980
International Do you support very fast mass deportations with quick trials?
8 9 10
Replies
193
Views
2K
lowlife
lowlife
Hog-train
Law Cutting Through All the Bullshit: Breakdown of the People Trump wants to Deport
Replies
3
Views
258
Richmma80
Richmma80

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,446
Messages
57,227,988
Members
175,593
Latest member
CeRcVa

Share this page

Back
Top