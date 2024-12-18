What is the level of skill in Mighty Mouse in each respective MA he knows?

Intermission said:
So why not do Boxing and bring in some extra cash and stroke his ego?
He is retired. He doesnt want to fight anymore. He could stay in MMA and stroke his ego just fine. UFC is def interested in bringing him back.
 
Intermission said:
You said he ranks highly.
In MMA he does.

If you want me to say how highly he ranks as a professional boxer, how should I know, he never boxed professionally.

But even if he was really good, its much harder to make it, the talent level is much more competitive and much more high level world class guys trying to make it than in MMA.

His genius in MMA was his ability to mx and chain all of his skills together, on the fly. He did what he was always meant to do.
 
HHJ said:
I don't know where you get that from. Mma is more popular sport these days than boxing.
 
Intermission said:
I don't know where you get that from. Mma is more popular sport these days than boxing
Popularity and talent pool is two different things. If what you are TRYING to say is true, then how come Pantoja has already run out of people to fight?
 
He’s pushing 40, @ 125-135lb taking up speed sports is silly at this point. Probably could do some grappling stuff if he wanted to compete (key word want). He’s doing well for himself regardless, doesn’t need to fight anymore.

He ranks highly as a complete mma fighter across the board. He did some mixed rules stuff in ONE.
 
HHJ said:
Most people aren't midgets. The statistics get skewed by midget outliers. Most people are welterweights
 
HHJ said:
Well Brendan Schaub claims Johnson is a black belt at everything. I wonder if that's really true.

I don't know what black belt in boxing would translate to either .
 
Of all people how can someone as chill and benign as MM have haters. He’s one of the least threatening personalities in the sport ffs.
 
