What is the level of skill in Mighty Mouse in each respective MA he knows?

Boxing , Muay Thai, wrestling, and BJJ.
Where does he rank in each of these in isolation?
He's pretty good
enough with the fuckin rankings though.
Nerds.
HIGHLY
he ranks HIGHLY.
There.
He is retired. He doesnt want to fight anymore. He could stay in MMA and stroke his ego just fine. UFC is def interested in bringing him back.So why not do Boxing and bring in some extra cash and stroke his ego?
He is retired. He doesnt want to fight anymore. He could stay in MMA and stroke his ego just fine. UFC is def interested in bringing him back.
Not sure what you are talking about, say what you mean.
Why didn't he do Boxing back in the day. The UFC wouldn't let him?
Boxing is hyper competitive. Esp in the lower weight classes. It would be much much more difficult to get to the same heights he did in MMA.
Boxing is hyper competitive. Esp in the lower weight classes. It would be much much more difficult to get to the same heights he did in MMA.
In MMA he does.
In MMA he does.
If you want me to say how highly he ranks as a professional boxer, how should I know, he never boxed professionally.
But even if he was really good, its much harder to make it, the talent level is much more competitive and much more high level world class guys trying to make it than in MMA.
His genius in MMA was his ability to mx and chain all of his skills together, on the fly. He did what he was always meant to do.
Popularity and talent pool is two different things. If what you are TRYING to say is true, then how come Pantoja has already run out of people to fight?
Popularity and talent pool is two different things. If what you are TRYING to say is true, then how come Pantoja has already run out of people to fight?
This has nothing to do with Demetrious Johnson.
This has nothing to do with Demetrious Johnson.
He has never done pure boxing to the best of my knowledge,He did some mixed rules stuff in ONE.