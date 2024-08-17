By

Carissa Wong

This story is part of special report on science and extreme heat. Read about the

.

“If you look at heat advisories from well-respected organizations like the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, they’re fraught with errors when it comes to human physiology,”

Researchers at the University of Sydney monitor how heat is affecting a pregnant woman in their climate chamber.Credit: University of Sydney/Stefanie Zingsheim

Chamber of heat​

The models churned out a WBT of 35 °C as the limit of human survival.

Lowered limit​

“You do still see the 35 °C wet-bulb temperature tossed around, but people are starting to come around to the limit defined by Kenney’s lab,”

Physiological model​

Among their results, they estimated WBT survival limits of between 26 °C and 34 °C for young people and 21 °C to 34 °C for older people.

Workers in a garment factory in Bangladesh, where long hours and hot weather can affect employees’ health.

Credit: Kazi Salahuddin Razu/NurPhoto/Getty

Need to chill​

Low-tech cooling​

“When I first came over to Sydney, I basically took a big demotion — there was an old chamber that wasn’t really working well, and I had about Aus$16,500 of start-up funding,”