What is the hardest part of being a man?

Alphaboy

Alphaboy

What do you consider the hardest part of being a man?
 
Giving up your dreams within your grasp, declining opportunities offered to you. Trying REALLY hard not to be salty about it.
 
putting up with all the stereotypes women put on us. Also, equal pay.
 
loyalyolayal said:
Giving up your dreams within your grasp, declining opportunities offered to you. Trying REALLY hard not to be salty about it.
Isn't this worse for women though? I mean with the obligation of having to turn down opportunities due to the pressures of a racing biological clock.
 
The hardest part is modern society doesn't reward masculine qualities anymore. When a secretary can make as much as a roofer, the world is out of balance.
 
Being faithful to one woman.
 
Hearing someone talking about how it sucks when your penis dips into toilet water and finding that inconceivable.
 
Not being able to own a harem in modern society.

Having to put on pants in public

etc
 
TSO said:
The hardest part is modern society doesn't reward masculine qualities anymore. When a secretary can make as much as a roofer, the world is out of balance.
You can find any guy at a home depot to fix a roof...

Now a sexy administrative assistant who can chew bubble gum while sorting data in excel and keep a secret. . .


 
Alphaboy said:
Isn't this worse for women though? I mean with the obligation of having to turn down opportunities due to the pressures of a racing biological clock.
Obligation? Check your population decline.
 
