What is the greatest mysteries of life?

Ones I'd love to know the answers to.

What happens when you die is one of them for sure. Could very well be the ultimate mystery.

Who built the great pyramids.

Is there intelligent life in other planets.

Those three are the main.
 
How much revenue could I have made mining bit coin rather than browsing the internet for smut in my youth?
 
Origin of the universe, life in the universe, life on Earth, why dinosaurs, why no more dinosaurs and couldn't some have hidden somewhere safe. How can the tic tac UFO's fly like without propulsion?

Do sperm and egg each have their own consciousness?
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Who is the MMA GOAT
There is none!

There is No "one" who is better than EVERY ONE ELSE.

Sure we traditionally have 5 or 6 that rise above the pack,but now we are dealing with different rulesets,testing (or lack thereof) different weight classes,different eras. All of them did exceptional things and you can pick a PERSONAL favorite,but there will never be agreed upon criteria and there is no way to measure this kind of greatness!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 
However if there was a GOAT,IF IT WERE POSSIBLE

It would be Fedor of course.

<Fedor23>
 
Geniuses/inventors and how they figure shit out. Electricity for example. Some guy swung a magnet around and figured out AC current.
 
