What is the deal with Topuria and the FW title?

C

Cartiac

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jun 24, 2022
Messages
1,961
Reaction score
2,411
Can someone explain to me what the fuck is going on here? It was just a year ago Topuria became a UFC Champion and only 5 months ago defended his title with a stunning destruction of Max Holloway. He is a young UFC Champion and the financial benefits from holding that title are huge. There is absolutely no way he is willingly vacating that title.

So what is the word on why UFC is stripping Topuria, one of the only exciting fighters they have, of his title?
 
KO Shotz said:
He's not being stripped. He is vacating the belt to move up to 155 because the cut is getting difficult. Volk vs Lopes is for the vacant FW strap.
Click to expand...

Yea I know the official UFC statement but it is BS, no one just vacates the belt they worked their whole life to earn and gives them huge financial benefits. Volk fought up at 155 twice while still holding the FW belt. There is no way Topuria does not want the opportunity to match Conor's achievement of holding two belts. Topuria is being stripped.
 
For whatever reason, UFC is dragging their feet on this amazing opportunity. Probably because either 1) they're stupid, or 2) Turki Al-Sheikh specifically wants to keep Islam as the 155 champ.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BangBang
Cage Culture: Max Holloway Vs Ilia Topuria Extended Promo
Replies
8
Views
1K
JohnMandick
JohnMandick
BowserJr
Topuria Title Defenses
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
BowserJr
BowserJr
MarioLemieux
Has Topuria pushed Conor out of the top #5 ranked FW GOAT's yet?
2
Replies
32
Views
1K
Doctor Grudge
Doctor Grudge
JAL
lets be real Topuria v usman is gonna happen in the next 2 years
2
Replies
30
Views
2K
MarioLemieux
MarioLemieux
SteveColdStone
145 has perhaps the strongest run of champions ever. How far do you think Topuria can go?
Replies
6
Views
361
tritestill
tritestill

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,294
Messages
57,088,001
Members
175,535
Latest member
razorbaq

Share this page

Back
Top