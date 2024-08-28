

Published On 28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024 By Areesha Lodhi Published On 28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024





What is the mosquito-borne virus, and how far could it spread?

What is the virus?​

Eastern equine encephalitis virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.



Only a few cases are reported in the United States each year. Most cases occur in eastern or Gulf Coast states.



Although rare, eastern equine encephalitis is very serious. Approximately 30% of people with eastern equine encephalitis die, and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems. Symptoms of eastern equine encephalitis can include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and drowsiness.



There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat eastern equine encephalitis.



You can reduce your risk of infection with eastern equine encephalitis virus by preventing mosquito bites

Where is the virus found?​

How does the virus spread?​

What are the symptoms?​

Sudden onset of fever and chills

Headache

Vomiting and diarrhoea

Seizures and behavioural changes

Drowsiness and disorientation

In severe cases, brain swelling (encephalitis)

How many cases are there of the encephalitis virus this year? ​

In Oxford, Massachusetts, an 80-year-old man was infected in mid-August, becoming the first human case in the state since 2020.

How common and dangerous is the virus?​

How can the virus be controlled or treated?​

Applying government-approved insect repellents

Carrying out mosquito control programmes, including aerial and truck-mounted spraying of pesticides

Wearing long sleeves and pants during peak mosquito hours (dusk to dawn)

Installing anti-mosquito screens on windows and doors

Draining standing water around homes

Avoiding outdoor activities during peak mosquito times

Treatment focuses on managing symptoms and providing supportive care, such as prescribing painkillers.

What action are authorities taking? ​

What other viruses or diseases are spread by mosquitoes in North America? ​

Is climate change causing the spread of this virus? ​