What is the clothing worn by Alexander Alekhine (the dude in green) in this picture?

Get To Da Choppa said: It's called USSR Standard Uniform #3, which can only be worn if you are a ranking member of the Communist party Click to expand...

Interesting. Alekhine wasn't political at all he was into drinking and woman. He wasn't a communist at least by choice and the Russians end up calling him a traitor. In 1921 he asked permission to leave Russia so he could visit his wife in Germany and it was granted and he never got back. He then started playing representing France