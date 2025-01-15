  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

What is the clothing worn by Alexander Alekhine (the dude in green) in this picture?

“I am Alekhine, chess champion of the world. I need no passport.”

"He was arrested."

/Edward Winter
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
It's called USSR Standard Uniform #3, which can only be worn if you are a ranking member of the Communist party
Interesting. Alekhine wasn't political at all he was into drinking and woman. He wasn't a communist at least by choice and the Russians end up calling him a traitor. In 1921 he asked permission to leave Russia so he could visit his wife in Germany and it was granted and he never got back. He then started playing representing France
 
Dobymick said:
Alekhine was supposed to be executed while in the war, but the hang man was a chess fan and could not bare himself to do it. Alekhine was not a famous player at that time.
 
