What is the biggest amount of foods that you ate in one sitting ?

When I was younger after my first few times cutting weight id go a bit too crazy after a fight. Could easily eat a large pizza, had 2 mcrib meals (yes 2 mcribs, 2 fries, 2 drinks), and probably the worst was getting a bunch of Allsups burritos and then got terrible food poisoning from those. Of course buffets as well, as others have said it's easy to eat a ton of Sushi in one sitting.



It didn't take me long to stop though as the idea at the time felt right but after I felt like death. Plus as I get older it's tougher to burn all that off.