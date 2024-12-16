What is the biggest amount of foods that you ate in one sitting ?

That impressive stuff. Filet o fish are easy to ingest.When I was in my early 20s, Mcdonald's had a promotion where they would sell the Fish Fillet for $2 on Fridays. I would eat 8 after the gym.
I have also done serious damage at all you can eat sushi buffets.
I can't eat nearly as much these days.
I’ve had great records , I’m able to easily eat a 12 inch pizza in one sitting, a also in the past was able to eat a big McDonald’s poutine , a big max , a McDouble , a snack wrap and 6 McNuggets in one sitting.
See, I'd need a knife and fork for that. Does he have a flip top lid?I can't eat that much. Maybe 2 plates at Thanksgiving would be my all time max. My old roommate however was a bodybuilder and we'd go work out then eat. He'd put it down. We'd go to In N Out sometimes and he'd eat 2 4x4s at the same time. He'd double fist them.
Yeah, basically
