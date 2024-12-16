What is the biggest amount of foods that you ate in one sitting ?

I’ve had great records , I’m able to easily eat a 12 inch pizza in one sitting, a also in the past was able to eat a big McDonald’s poutine , a big max , a McDouble , a snack wrap and 6 McNuggets in one sitting.
 
When I was in my early 20s, Mcdonald's had a promotion where they would sell the Fish Fillet for $2 on Fridays. I would eat 8 after the gym.

I have also done serious damage at all you can eat sushi buffets.

I can't eat nearly as much these days.
 
That impressive stuff. Filet o fish are easy to ingest.
 
When I was 20 my dad took me to this fancy seafood buffet in Hong Kong. I had at least 6 full plates of meat and seafood with the occasional sushi. I was so full I had to get helped out by my dad

Also when I was 22 a bunch of us hit up an all you can eat sushi place in Montreal. The four of us ate about 250 pieces of sushi. The owner was like this staring at us as we finished the first 150 and ordered more

When I was younger after my first few times cutting weight id go a bit too crazy after a fight. Could easily eat a large pizza, had 2 mcrib meals (yes 2 mcribs, 2 fries, 2 drinks), and probably the worst was getting a bunch of Allsups burritos and then got terrible food poisoning from those. Of course buffets as well, as others have said it's easy to eat a ton of Sushi in one sitting.

It didn't take me long to stop though as the idea at the time felt right but after I felt like death. Plus as I get older it's tougher to burn all that off.
 
I can't eat that much. Maybe 2 plates at Thanksgiving would be my all time max. My old roommate however was a bodybuilder and we'd go work out then eat. He'd put it down. We'd go to In N Out sometimes and he'd eat 2 4x4s at the same time. He'd double fist them.

qqujyoml5wqb1.jpg
 
4 courses and petit fours on Christmas Day as a kid without needing to go to hospital. I forget how much I ate at BK when I was stoned during college but it was a lot.

Cooking's the only thing I'm proper good at but my appetite at 49 compared to when I was a kid is ridiculous.
 
See, I'd need a knife and fork for that. Does he have a flip top lid?
 
Like 40 hot wings high on weed & zannny barz
 
There is some impressive eating in one sitting here !
 
Sushi doesn't really count it's soooo easy to eat a metric fuckton in one sitting.

Used to go to a place that had a "Duke Cut" of prime rib, it was 46oz. I could finish it most of the time but haven't gone there in years. 1
 
