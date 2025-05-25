Damn, what a tough choice. I haven't beaten Lost Levels, Galaxy 2, or the NSMB games.

I wasn't sold on the trailers for Wonder, but got it as a gift and ended up loving it. Don't think it makes it all the way to the top, though. I think it's between Odyssey, 3D World, and Super Mario World for me.

Fuck it, I vote Odyssey. It's so damn good. I love how tight the level design is while still giving the player flexibility to handle the challenges their own way. The game always rewards you for exploring each nook and cranny. New powers and obstacles in each world keep things fresh, and when the game is out of ideas, it's over. Great pacing, no padding. (Unless you're into padding, and then you can get all the extra moons after beating the game.) I love it.

