Nintendo What is the best Super Mario (and has anyone on Sherdog beaten them all)?

What is the best Mario platformer?

  • Super Mario Bros. (Nintendo)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (Famicon)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Super Marios Bros. 2 (Nintendo)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Super Marios Bros. 3 (Nintendo)

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • Super Mario World (Super Nintendo)

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island (Super Nintendo)

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Super Mario 64 (Nintendo 64)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Super Mario Sunshine (Gamecube)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Super Mario Galaxy (Wii)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • New Super Mario Bros. Wii (Wii)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii)

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • New Super Mario Bros. U (Wii U)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Super Mario 3D World (Wii U)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Super Mario Maker (Wii U)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Bowser's Fury (Switch)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Madmick

Madmick

Zugzwang
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 13, 2005
Messages
64,715
Reaction score
33,710
By this, I'm referring to the Super Mario series-- the platformers:
en.wikipedia.org

Super Mario - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

I'm leaving out the early handheld iterations (i.e. Game Boy, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS). The poll is focused on the main home console versions. Obviously the Switch is a handheld console, but it has a docked mode, and the Switch is the flagship Nintendo console of its generation. I thought about leaving out the Super Mario Maker games since they are so distinct from the others, being essentially community-built mods of all the previous games, but I decided, ultimately it's a bunch of levels you can play, so why not include them.

0*K6sTlIrQELcEdAaG.jpg
 
Damn, what a tough choice. I haven't beaten Lost Levels, Galaxy 2, or the NSMB games.
I wasn't sold on the trailers for Wonder, but got it as a gift and ended up loving it. Don't think it makes it all the way to the top, though. I think it's between Odyssey, 3D World, and Super Mario World for me.
Fuck it, I vote Odyssey. It's so damn good. I love how tight the level design is while still giving the player flexibility to handle the challenges their own way. The game always rewards you for exploring each nook and cranny. New powers and obstacles in each world keep things fresh, and when the game is out of ideas, it's over. Great pacing, no padding. (Unless you're into padding, and then you can get all the extra moons after beating the game.) I love it.
 
