By this, I'm referring to the Super Mario series-- the platformers:
I'm leaving out the early handheld iterations (i.e. Game Boy, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS). The poll is focused on the main home console versions. Obviously the Switch is a handheld console, but it has a docked mode, and the Switch is the flagship Nintendo console of its generation. I thought about leaving out the Super Mario Maker games since they are so distinct from the others, being essentially community-built mods of all the previous games, but I decided, ultimately it's a bunch of levels you can play, so why not include them.
