We live in a world of limited resources and it’s time that the USA focus on enriching ourselves and taking more wealth for our country from other countries.



Liberals are so focused on taxing wealthy Americans, what we really should be focused on is how to siphon that wealth from other countries as opposed to other Americans.



Call me crazy, but aren’t we supposed to be about America first?



Now I don’t believe in shedding blood and gaining wealth through the conquest of other nations, but I do believe in leveraging our existing wealth and power to ensure we get more wealthy as other counties get poorer.



Is this something achievable with tariffs? How can we use our power to siphon off the GDP of other nations and provide that wealth to Americans?



And before people call this cruel, this is the game, in a world of limited resources, the more we have, the less they have, and it’s time we take as much as possible for America.



Save the discussion about morality, I am interested in economic theories for how we can gain wealth from other countries.