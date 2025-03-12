  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Economy What is the best non-violent way for the USA to siphon the wealth of other countries?

We live in a world of limited resources and it’s time that the USA focus on enriching ourselves and taking more wealth for our country from other countries.

Liberals are so focused on taxing wealthy Americans, what we really should be focused on is how to siphon that wealth from other countries as opposed to other Americans.

Call me crazy, but aren’t we supposed to be about America first?

Now I don’t believe in shedding blood and gaining wealth through the conquest of other nations, but I do believe in leveraging our existing wealth and power to ensure we get more wealthy as other counties get poorer.

Is this something achievable with tariffs? How can we use our power to siphon off the GDP of other nations and provide that wealth to Americans?

And before people call this cruel, this is the game, in a world of limited resources, the more we have, the less they have, and it’s time we take as much as possible for America.

Save the discussion about morality, I am interested in economic theories for how we can gain wealth from other countries.
 
Clean energy policies and funding fir new ways to distribute would help reduce reliance on fossil fuels, with goals for net-zero emissions by mid-century. The only way possible is renewable clean energy less reliance on gas , oil , timber . The United States could be self sufficient there’s one major problem though …….

Some crazy guy almost 80 who has signs of slight dementia doesn’t know standard policies and has a really F”ing crazy hair thing going on since he was a public figure .



www.lcv.org

Decoding Trump's Energy Policy: What Misleading Terms Really Mean

Big Oil and their allies in Congress want to distract and confuse us.
www.lcv.org www.lcv.org

www.theguardian.com

How Trump is targeting wind and solar energy – and delighting big oil

Critics say Trump is using every presidential power possible against clean power in sharp turn after Biden investments created jobs
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

www.nature.com

Drill, baby, drill? Trump policies will hurt climate ― but US green transition is under way

Market forces could undercut the administration’s plans to increase the use of fossil fuels such as oil and petrol.
www.nature.com www.nature.com

www.nytimes.com

Trump Is Freezing Money for Clean Energy. Red States Have the Most to Lose.

About 80 percent of manufacturing investments spurred by a Biden-era climate law have flowed to Republican districts. Efforts to stop federal payments are already causing pain.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news...e world works ,you guys are hilarious. 😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
Captain Tenneal said:
Yes, forcefully extract wealth from other countries so it can just be reabsorbed by oligarchs and central banks like the federal reserve and eurozone anyways. Brilliant
Forcefully? I said non-violent, and we should just distribute it as social programs for Americans.

Universal income for all Americans, $2000 a month, $100 from each citizen of a European country. Etc.

There’s all this talk about the rich getting richer while the poor get poorer? We are the richest country in the world, let’s leverage that wealth and get insane amounts of money from weaker nations.

There’s gotta be some international economic policy that can help make this happen.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Now I don’t believe in shedding blood and gaining wealth through the conquest of other nations, but I do believe in leveraging our existing wealth and power to ensure we get more wealthy as other counties get poorer.
You can't do that without violence.

Regardless, the US and the imperial core generally have been doing this to the global south for centuries. The CIA helped overthrow a democratically elected government for a fruit company for fuck sake.
 
Scumbags like you are what's wrong with this world.

No wonder monsters are ruling the government right now.

Apparently they are trying to 'siphon' the money from medicaid and social security too. Surely a 'non-violent' way, indeed.

Sure, a million plus violent deaths from lack of housing, care and essentials and what not, but I mean, for such a valuable cause of enriching the 1 percent and its shameless minions like you? It must be worth it.

Fucking monsters. A sad excuse of human being really.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Forcefully? I said non-violent, and we should just distribute it as social programs for Americans.

Universal income for all Americans, $2000 a month, $100 from each citizen of a European country. Etc.

There’s all this talk about the rich getting richer while the poor get poorer? We are the richest country in the world, let’s leverage that wealth and get insane amounts of money from weaker nations.

There’s gotta be some international economic policy that can help make this happen.
I didn't mean forcefully as in necessarily violent, I meant as in imposing or manipulating through our economic weight against a smaller nation. Which, might I add, we already do!

It won't make any difference, the reason why wealth inequality has gotten so bad is because of our own system. That would need changed proir to any other strategy
 
koa pomaikai said:
We live in a world of limited resources and it’s time that the USA focus on enriching ourselves and taking more wealth for our country from other countries.

Liberals are so focused on taxing wealthy Americans, what we really should be focused on is how to siphon that wealth from other countries as opposed to other Americans.

Call me crazy, but aren’t we supposed to be about America first?

Now I don’t believe in shedding blood and gaining wealth through the conquest of other nations, but I do believe in leveraging our existing wealth and power to ensure we get more wealthy as other counties get poorer.

Is this something achievable with tariffs? How can we use our power to siphon off the GDP of other nations and provide that wealth to Americans?

And before people call this cruel, this is the game, in a world of limited resources, the more we have, the less they have, and it’s time we take as much as possible for America.

Save the discussion about morality, I am interested in economic theories for how we can gain wealth from other countries.
This is unhinged mate.

America at its post WWII is an empire of cooperation whereby we establish mutually beneficial arrangements and it's because of this that we can create enduring alliances to project strength.

This small minded, zero-sum view of the world is antithetical to our values and threatens to weaken us on the world stage.
Pliny Pete said:
A giant straw?
there-will-be-blood-daniel-day-lewis.gif
 
cat burglars.... we should train cat burglars.
 
or we could invest in a whole planet tunnel system. I mean it. we just tunnel into other countries treasuries and steal all their money before they know we are there. then you just blow the tunnels closed on the way out.

we could imprison illegal immigrants and put Elon chips in their brains for slave labor to dig them.
 
Have another plane fly into one of your skyscrapers.
 
Educate your citizens and hope someone can figure a way out of the looking disaster.
 
Oh cool we are playing how wildly evil we can be without killing.

Brand Onlyfans as a domestic terrorist operation. Government sets up their own service. Current administration can do some meme about jerking off to domestic women. We will ensure that Ukraine ceases to be a country and we build casinos there for Chinese and Russian tourists. That will help siphon money from their countries too. We will move Palestinians from Gaza to former Ukraine to work in our casinos. We aren't animals. We will provide them their 5 prayer breaks and feed them selections from Little Debbie snacks that are halal. The President can bring in hot refugees from Ukraine to fuel our streaming service. All Haitians(randomly added) and male refugees go to Greenland or CECOT.

Using our corporations with private armies and CIA to destabilize foreign governments is so played out. That doesn't involve making Russia happy, slavery, racism and hot women. We need to think more evil. Maybe we can block out the sun or something? It's obvious that the earth is flat and the sun's rays should only fall on America.
 
