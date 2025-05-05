Gen Alpha (2013–2025):​

Gen Z (1997–2012):​

Millennials (1981–1996):​

Gen X (1965–1980):​

Baby Boomers (1946–1964):​

Silent Generation (1928–1945):​

I decided to make this more of a positive thread.. instead of framing this question as rank them or which is the worst.Which generation do you think is the best of us right now in the world? List of all living generations and brief summary of each below:Growing up fully immersed in smart technology, AI, and digital learning.Socially conscious digital natives who value inclusivity and mental health.Tech-savvy idealists seeking purpose, flexibility, and balance in life.Independent and adaptable, bridging the gap between analog and digital eras.Tradition-oriented and hardworking, now shaping retirement and healthcare trends.Resilient and disciplined, shaped by hardship and historical world events.I'm going to pick the Silent Generation. They grew up in a really hard time with the Great Depression and their fathers going off to WW2. This made a lot of people of that era have a scarcity mindset and close family values.They were also the people that were instrumental in the Civil Rights movement here in America.