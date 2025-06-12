What is the Best Film That the Coen Brothers Have Done?

Nothing but consistent masterpieces since their film debut in 1984 with Blood Simple. Their style is easily recognizable but every film feels pretty unique. I think their absolute best is No Country for Old Men or O Brother Where Art Thou.

-Blood Simple
-Raising Arizona
-Millers Crossing
-Barton Fink
-Fargo
-The Big Lebowski
-O Borther Where Art Thou
-No Country for Old Men
-Burn After Reading
-A Serious Man
-True Grit
-Inside Llewyn Davis
-The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
 
Oh Brother Where Art Thou and it aint even close!


tenor.gif
 
