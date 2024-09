Went with



RE4

TLoU

Dying Light

Days Gone



Wanted to put RE2, but limited other choices.



Shout out for Zombi U. Pretty awesome launch game when the Wii U came out. Had perma death, so really stressed me the fuck out. Honorable mentions for Dead Island 1&2, but went with Dying Light with the similar open world design but much better with the parkour elements.