Movies What is the 4 best two movie series?

Choose Four.

  • Back to the Future, Back to the Future Part II

    Votes: 3 25.0%

  • Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

    Votes: 6 50.0%

  • Dune: Part One, Dune: Part Two

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Alien, Aliens

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgement Day

    Votes: 6 50.0%

  • The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Toy Story, Toy Story 2

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • Die Hard, Die Hard 2

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1. Kill Bill: Vol. 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Batman Begins, The Dark Knight

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • Blade Runner, Blade Runner 2049

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Rocky, Rocky II

    Votes: 4 33.3%

  • The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • The Godfather, The Godfather Part II

    Votes: 5 41.7%

  • Other (specify)

    Votes: 1 8.3%
  • Total voters
    12
(Basically just the original and the sequel.)


My picks:

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Alien, Aliens
Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Batman Begins, The Dark Knight



If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.
