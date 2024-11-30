Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
(Basically just the original and the sequel.)
My picks:
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Alien, Aliens
Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Batman Begins, The Dark Knight
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
