Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Not as stacked as the 80s, but still very respectable decade.
1970
Patton
The Conformist
The Red Circle
Kelly's Heroes
Tora! Tora! Tora!
Little Big Man
Five Easy Pieces
M*A*S*H
Catch-22
The Aristocrats
Love Story
Beneath the Planet of the Apes
1971
A Clockwork Orange
The Last Picture Show
Fiddler on the Roof
Harold and Maude
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Dirty Harry
The French Connection
Monty Python's and Now for Something Completely Different
Straw Dogs
Get Carter
The Andromeda Strain
Klute
The Panic in Needle Park
The Big Boss
THX 1138
Shaft
Diamonds Are Forever
The Omega Man
Escape from the Planet of the Apes
1972
The Godfather
Solaris
Cries & Whispers
Sleuth
Cabaret
Aguirre, the Wrath of God
The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie
Deliverance
Jeremiah Johnson
Play it Again, Sam
Frenzy
The Getaway
The Way of the Dragon
First of Fury
The Poseidon Adventure
Last Tango in Paris
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex * But Were Afraid to Ask
Silent Running
Joe Kid
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
1973
The Sting
The Exorcist
Paper Moon
Papillon
Day for Night
The Day of the Jackal
Amarcord
Serpico
Badlands
Fantastic Planet
Enter the Dragon
The Wicker Man
Robin Hood
The Long Goodbye
The Last Detail
American Graffiti
High Plains Drifter
Jesus Christ Superstar
Mean Streets
Magnum Force
Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid
Don't Look Now
The Three Musketeers
Sleeper
Soylent Green
The Way We Were
Westworld
Charlotte's Web
Live and Let Die
1974
The Godfather Part II
Chinatown
Young Frankenstein
The Conversation
Blazing Saddles
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
Murder on the Orient Express
Black Christmas
The Longest Yard
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
The Towering Inferno
Death Wish
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Great Gatsby
1975
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Jaws
Barry Lyndon
Dog Day Afternoon
Mirror
The Man Who Would Be King
Nashville
Love and Death
The Passenger
Deep Red
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Three Days of the Condor
Picnic at Hanging Rock
The Return of the Pink Panther
The Stepford Wives
French Connection II
Rollerball
Death Race 2000
1976
Taxi Driver
Rocky
Network
All the President's Men
The Outlaw Josey Wales
1900
The Omen
The Tenant
Carrie
Marathon Man
The Bad News Bears
Murder by Death
Assault on Precinct 13
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
Logan's Run
Midway
The Enforcer
The Man Who Fell to Earth
King Kong
1977
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
Annie Hall
The Obscure Object of Desire
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
A Bridge Too Far
The Duellists
Cross of Iron
Suspiria
Eraserhead
Pumping Iron
Slap Shot
The Spy Who Loved Me
Smokey and the Bandit
The Rescuers
Saturday Night Fever
New York, New York
The Hills Have Eyes
1978
The Deer Hunter
The Last Waltz
Autumn Sonata
Dawn of the Dead
Halloween
Days of Heaven
Midnight Express
Superman
National Lampoon's Animal House
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Drunken Master
Death on the Nile
Grease
The Boys from Brazil
Heaven Can Wait
Up in Smoke
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Every Which Way But Loose
The Lord of the Rings
Damien: Omen II
Game of Death
Jaws 2
1979
Alien
Apocalypse Now
Stalker
Monty Python's Life of Brian
Being There
Kramer vs. Kramer
All That Jazz
Manhattan
Escape from Alcatraz
The Muppet Movie
The Warriors
Hair
Nosferatu the Vampyre
And Justice For All
The China Syndrome
Rocky II
The Jerk
Mad Max
The Brood
Zombie
Phantasm
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Moonraker
Meatballs
The Amityville Horror
1941
Caligula
