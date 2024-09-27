What is Staph and why do so many MMA fighters get it?

treelo
Dec 19, 2001
8,699
3,136
I understand its some sort of skin infection, but i have only ever heard of MMA fighters getting this
What causes it, why is it only MMA fighters who get it and how does it happen?
This is a genuine question BTW, i have also never heard of anyone getting a Staph Infection in the UK, it seems to be something that these fighters get while in the US, its always something i have wondered about
