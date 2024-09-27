What is Staph and why do so many MMA fighters get it?

I understand its some sort of skin infection, but i have only ever heard of MMA fighters getting this

What causes it, why is it only MMA fighters who get it and how does it happen?

This is a genuine question BTW, i have also never heard of anyone getting a Staph Infection in the UK, it seems to be something that these fighters get while in the US, its always something i have wondered about
 
The mats in the gym.

They get dirty, and sweaty guys roll around all over it, and get infected.

Even if you clean them all the time, it can still happen.

MMA fighters get it cos they roll around all over the mats, and boxers and kickboxers dont.

Fighters from other countries get it too.
 
That's why the GOATs like Fedor trained on concrete
 
Staph is literally everywhere, every surface


It thrives among grapplers cause we spend time grinding our skin pores into dirty surfaces

This causes the bacteria to get in “deep” and cause infections deep in the dermal layers “trapping” it inside. This why most bad cases need “lanced” and drained with rounds of anti-biotics being the effective treatment
 
