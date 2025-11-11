The correct adjectives are lawful and unlawful; anyway



Kafkaesque psychological torture thinly veiled as customer service e.g.



You call the company and first are forced to listen to irrelevant and patronising recorded messages.

Amongst other things the messages often discourage you from continuing. Regardless of when you call you are told that call volumes are higher than normal. "Did you know you can do such-and-such online?" "If you are unable to use the website please hold." etc.

Then you get a phone maze: blah blah blah press 1, blah blah blah press 2 etc.

Then you get an AI, which is often not announced as such.

The AI is actually directing you along a similar maze.

The AI repeatedly doesn't recognise, or pretends not to recognise what you said.

You get put on hold to a short loop of muzak.

Frequently the loop is interrupted to say "Your call is important to us thank you for holding" etc. Even though you expect it, every time you feel a little jolt that the call has been answered.

Eventually your call is answered by a person in a Third World country with an IQ of 70, terrible English, no relevant knowledge etc.

This individual tries to get you to follow along with his script on his screen.

You can't understand anything this individual says the first time.

The individual clearly has a poor understanding (at best) of what the issue is.

If you are lucky, after a while of this you get escalated to a British/Canadian/whatever person who maybe can help. Possibly.

If you are unlucky you either get told by this individual that the matter is resolved and wait a while and you will see that it is resolved. You wait, nothing has changed, and call up again and the cycle repeats.

OR the individual does not understand or does not accept what you are saying and tells you you are wrong. You try repeating/rephrasing a time or two, and that doesn't help so you either give up, or ask to be escalated. If you ask to be escalated who knows, maybe the issue will be resolved, maybe not. If it is, it will be neither quick nor easy to get that resolution.



I used the phone example but of course this applies on chat, letter, email etc.