What is something in the past you wish they had footage of?

Since everything almost caught in camera these days, imagine they had cameras back in the day. What would you have loved to see being recorded?

I'd say film of the dinosaurs roaming around, would be a sight to behold. Like a Planet Earth kind of documentary. I know they have one about dinosaurs but this time with actual real footage.

Also the building of the Pyramids of Giza. I'd love to see film of that. lol
 
Footage of the Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman murders. Would love to finally see who actually did it.
 
Rickson's 400 wins by armbar

Also even though we have some footage like the Zapruder clips, it would be great to have high quality footage of the jfk assassination from multiple angles
 
Those are pretty good. I guess the big bang or Jesus performing his miracles.
 
lol very nice. That would be something to see, that's for sure.
 
Megaladon or Leviathan one of those type of deep sea creatures eating each other.

Or the death of the Taung child


Too many more will post later
 
