What is something in the past you wish they had footage of?

MXZT
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 31,088
- Reaction score
- 40,218
Since everything almost caught in camera these days, imagine they had cameras back in the day. What would you have loved to see being recorded?
I'd say film of the dinosaurs roaming around, would be a sight to behold. Like a Planet Earth kind of documentary. I know they have one about dinosaurs but this time with actual real footage.
Also the building of the Pyramids of Giza. I'd love to see film of that. lol
