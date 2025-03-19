What is preventing you from being a bigger UFC fan?

Randy Fandy Fo Fanders
Randy Fandy Fo Fanders
We're all fans, but is there something about the UFC that prevents you from being a bigger fan?
For me, i'm more of a traditionalist and like firm rankings and warranted title shots. Things like preferential treatment, especially with Jon Jones who held up the LHW division looking for favorable matchups, now holding up the HW division while simultaneously fucking over Tom Aspinal which impacts his legacy, really makes me hate some aspects of the sport...and Dana allows it to happen.
The way the HW division is being managed leaves sour feelings and honestly, makes me withdraw from the sport somewhat.
What are some things that make you withdraw from the sport or prevent you from maximizing your fandom?
