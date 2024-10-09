What is next for Leon Edwards?

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards

He is still elite with a great skillset. We have never really seen such a generic but well rounded fighter like Leon before.
 
ezgif-2-0aaa40af74.gif
 
idk?
Take a fuckin fight? Because the longer he sits out the less people care about him, he’s not a polarizing personality that can get by on schtick.
On top of that, the division is really shaking up and new contenders are emerging, aka Shavkat, Garry, Buckley, etc.

The worst thing he could do right now for his stock is pull an Usman and sit on his ass on the sidelines while the game passes him by.
 
Gary or Buckley would be good fights to get back into title shot conversations.
 
Honestly, I'd try to entice Masvidal out for a fight. He's been chirping in the news a lot so it's getting apparent that he wants to come back but he wants a money fight in order to do so but he isn't much of a draw either. This would probably be the fight where it gets the most media and Leon can not only get payback on Jorge but also get a decent check as well.
 
Maybe Brady. I think Colby/Garry and Usman/JDM should be the fights so Leon/Brady could happen. I know Masvidal gets mentioned and without the belt and their history they could do that but journeyman Jorge coming back really doesnt deserve a fight with number 1 ranked Leon.
 
I feel like JDM should get Leon. I think has the most impressive win in comparison to Garry & Brady, & Leon is the higher ranked of himself, Usman, & Colby.

Belal vs Shavkat
Leon vs JDM
Usman vs Brady
Colby vs Garry

In a perfect world all 4 fights would be on the same main-card in a "round 1" of an 8-man tournament. In reality maybe they can get 2 of these fights on each UFC 310 & UFC 311.
 
Leon Edwards said:
He is still elite with a great skillset. We have never really seen such a generic but well rounded fighter like Leon before.
vs that guy living with his wife and her bf. Machado or whatever his name is.

A lot of "headshot bang" quotes leading up to the fight that will end in decision.
 
JoeRowe said:
I feel like JDM should get Leon. I think has the most impressive win in comparison to Garry & Brady, & Leon is the higher ranked of himself, Usman, & Colby.

Belal vs Shavkat
Leon vs JDM
Usman vs Brady
Colby vs Garry

In a perfect world all 4 fights would be on the same main-card in a "round 1" of an 8-man tournament. In reality maybe they can get 2 of these fights on each UFC 310 & UFC 311.
Who is JDM?
 
