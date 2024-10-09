What is next for Leon Edwards?

Leon Edwards
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 21, 2022
- Messages
- 621
- Reaction score
- 1,147
He is still elite with a great skillset. We have never really seen such a generic but well rounded fighter like Leon before.
vs that guy living with his wife and her bf. Machado or whatever his name is.He is still elite with a great skillset. We have never really seen such a generic but well rounded fighter like Leon before.
Who is JDM?I feel like JDM should get Leon. I think has the most impressive win in comparison to Garry & Brady, & Leon is the higher ranked of himself, Usman, & Colby.
Belal vs Shavkat
Leon vs JDM
Usman vs Brady
Colby vs Garry
In a perfect world all 4 fights would be on the same main-card in a "round 1" of an 8-man tournament. In reality maybe they can get 2 of these fights on each UFC 310 & UFC 311.