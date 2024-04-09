What is next for Alexander Hernandez?

He has some good performances at 155 but decided to go down to 145 to test the waters, but he has yet to get a win there. Seems like going down is rarely the best move.

Whats next for Alex? Do you think he gets another shot? He is on a losing streak, but he was the co-main event so that might point towards getting one more chance.

I think he needs to move back up. The extra weight cut isn't helping him and his skills seem to work better a 155.

5-4 at 155 and 0-3 at 145
 
missed weight - doubt he gets another shot
 
Maybe they will move him up, but he's kinda in last chance saloon.

At 145 I'd go for Ricardo Ramos, another guy who keeps losing.

At 155, Ricky Glenn.

But if he gets cut he can't blame anyone but himself.
 
svmr_db said:
Probably gets cut but if they want to give him one more fight they should send him back to lightweight vs Trevor Peek.
Peek puts him out and easily imo
 
Beat up someomne old like Jim Miller again at 155
 
BKF or powerslap or OF

this seems to be the post ufc career path for fight night fighters
 
There are dozens or hundreds of fighters outside the UFC who deserve his spot on the roster IMO.
 
