What is next for Alexander Hernandez?

He has some good performances at 155 but decided to go down to 145 to test the waters, but he has yet to get a win there. Seems like going down is rarely the best move.



Whats next for Alex? Do you think he gets another shot? He is on a losing streak, but he was the co-main event so that might point towards getting one more chance.



I think he needs to move back up. The extra weight cut isn't helping him and his skills seem to work better a 155.



5-4 at 155 and 0-3 at 145