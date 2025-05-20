Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Basically these are the 3 approaches to method acting.
One is the Strasberg method.
Second is the Alder method.
Third is the Meisner method.
You can choose one method of approach or you can choose two or all three.
But all of them have beneficial ways of approaching and understanding the character.
