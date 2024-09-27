What is it about round tree?

Megatronlee said:
What do you see in him that makes him special?
What does Roundtree mean?

English (East Yorkshire): topographic name for someone who lived by a rowan tree, from Middle English rown (Old Norse rogn) 'rowan, mountain ash' + tre 'tree' (Old English trēow). The surname originated in Newby (North Yorkshire). Rountree. Roundtree.

Thus his origin is Danish vikings!
What about that does not interest you? I feel it makes him very special!
 
He possess power
Does well in the "phone booth"
Isn't sloppy when hunting for finish
Isn't afraid to utilize shin stomper
 
He was bullied for being a fat ass so has years of built up aggression
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Brother this info is haram brother

<KhabibBS>
 
