What is it about round tree?

Megatronlee
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2014
- Messages
- 12,760
- Reaction score
- 3,988
What do you see in him that makes him special?
What does Roundtree mean?What do you see in him that makes him special?
Is that like being level 99 in Starcraft?He's level 126 in an MLM cult
View attachment 1064407
Jared Cannonier is on the wayIdk someone get me his zodiac sign and some crystals STAT
If you had to pay thousands of dollars to level up, yes.Is that like being level 99 in Starcraft?
I still feel ashamed after mixing those two guys up!Jared Cannonier is on the way
Brother this info is haram brotherWhat does Roundtree mean?
English (East Yorkshire): topographic name for someone who lived by a rowan tree, from Middle English rown (Old Norse rogn) 'rowan, mountain ash' + tre 'tree' (Old English trēow). The surname originated in Newby (North Yorkshire). Rountree. Roundtree.
Thus his origin is Danish vikings!
What about that does not interest you? I feel it makes him very special!