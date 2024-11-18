MarioLemieux
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2024
- Messages
- 416
- Reaction score
- 986
He seems petrified to lose to true power punchers, but are there any other attributes these fighters possess that makes Jon so hesistant?
Jon is very difficult to hit so do you think it's also their speed and athelicism?
Here he is seen literally praising God that Rumble retired and he wouldn't have to fight him.
Jon is very difficult to hit so do you think it's also their speed and athelicism?
Here he is seen literally praising God that Rumble retired and he wouldn't have to fight him.