Media What is it about Francis, Tom and Rumble that put the fear of god in Jones?

MarioLemieux

MarioLemieux

Orange Belt
Sep 8, 2024
416
986
He seems petrified to lose to true power punchers, but are there any other attributes these fighters possess that makes Jon so hesistant?

Jon is very difficult to hit so do you think it's also their speed and athelicism?

Here he is seen literally praising God that Rumble retired and he wouldn't have to fight him.

 
Jon is logically worried facing Tom because Tom is a talented hard punching guy, and he is 37 now. He just want fun fights.

Jon was never scared of Francis and Rumble. He would take them down and finish them on the same night.
 
MarioLemieux said:
He seems petrified to lose to true power punchers, but are there any other attributes these fighters possess that makes Jon so hesistant?

Jon is very difficult to hit so do you think it's also their speed and athelicism?

Here he is seen literally praising God that Rumble retired and he wouldn't have to fight him.

He does seem to be shy of power punchers. Remember him saying he was scared to death of Rampage.
 
His boxing defence isn't great, and Ngannou/Aspinall are gonna be hard for him to take down, so he'll be forced to engage with a harder puncher who at HW could absolutely KO him

I have no doubt he would've beaten Rumble though, Rumble had a tendency to quit when things didn't go his way, where as we have no evidence to suggest Tom and Ngannou would wilt
 
He has fought dangerous punchers. TRT Vitor, Rampage, Glover. He was scheduled to face both Hendo and Rumble but both got injured. Right now he is trying to fight the ultimate touch of death in Chama.

In fact most of his opponents could ko you with a good shot. Evans, Rua, Machida, DC, Stipe, Gus etc.
 
I think he would have beat Rumble, like DC did. Both guys are elite MMA wrestlers.

Francis and Tom are more Jons size, with speed that can match his.
 
All it takes is one hit for this to happen. Jones is more skilled, but Francis' power is legendary. I still believe Jones would be smart and calculated and take him down, but you got to be some crazy lunatic to not fear any of these guys
b2e1b736df1449fefba95960b7565cb8.gif
 
He saw Rumble bounce DC across the cage with an overhand.

Yeah I'm good on that.
 
TheBulge said:
He has fought dangerous punchers. TRT Vitor, Rampage, Glover. He was scheduled to face both Hendo and Rumble but both got injured. Right now he is trying to fight the ultimate touch of death in Chama.

In fact most of his opponents could ko you with a good shot. Evans, Rua, Machida, DC, Stipe, Gus etc.
He wants to fight Poatan because he knows he has zero chance of keeping it standing with his lack of defensive grappling ability.
 
Rampage_Jackson said:
He wants to fight Poatan because he knows he has zero chance of keeping it standing with his lack of defensive grappling ability.
You can say the same thing about Rumble and Ngannou.

Actually, atleast Poatan has overcome grappling challenges. Once you put Ngannou and Rumble in their backs they lose the will to win.

I'm not convinced by this thread.
 
