What is it about bro culture (Weightlifting, MMA) etc that rubs people the wrong way?

I post this here cause it's tied in with UFC and how that's judged.



I'm trying to get into stand up. Ive had two solid sets so far, and two bombs. I don't think it's any coincidence that the bad sets included more topics like weightlifting, watching like prison life youtube shorts etc



Oh and the good sets.. I wore like a thick ass patterned shirt so you couldn't see my physique. I'm on steroids..



But Ill play that game. I'll get a patterned cardigan or whatever.. Fucking bowtie.. Making everyone comfortable type shit.



As far as my shit is concerned, I think my physique is now coloring the ways in which people perceive me.



Some of the punchlines don't hit. I'm joking about how I think I could survive prison, and the audience is supposed to pick up on that this is a character. Like a Mac from Always Sunny



But instead they're thinking "Oh this guy is dead serious. And maybe he could"



As far as the overall point of the post.. There's something about both lifting and UFC that the average person doesn't vibe with. And I know because I thought the same shit when I was younger.



If I saw someone in a 10th planet shirt. "Oh fuck, this guy wants to fight everyone"



And at the end of the day this shit matters, and if you just say "Fuck em.. I'm not putting on airs" thats a loser mentality. Lets say Jon Jones and Matt Serra are both applying for the same job.



Its going to Jon Jones 10 times out of 10. Matt Serra is never winning out against Jon Jones or even a Demetrius Johnson. Because he speaks and acts like a dude from Jersey who polishes his camaro and ogles the broads who pass by.