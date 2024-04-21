What is going on with USPS? 2 packages in a row lost in the mail

I don't know what the hell is going on with USPS. This is the 2nd time in 6 months I bought something from Amazon and both orders were delivered by USPS. It says delivered, but it's not in my locked mailbox. I don't think anyone stole it. All other items delivered by Amazon delivery or UPS arrived with no problems. The first item I didn't even bother going through the hassle of getting a refund, but the latest one says if I don't get it by the 23rd, to contact Amazon again.
 
There is a decent amount of fraud and theft that goes on in post offices, and I'm sure amazon, and shipping companies.
 
They’re somehow worse than the kid in a broken down 1992 civic that Amazon pays 15$/hr. Not sure how.
 
Unexpectedly Stuck Package Somewhere

I asked the USPS where my package was, and they said they didn't lose it, they just misplaced it in an undisclosed location.

I guess that's better.
 
