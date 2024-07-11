what is going on with the ads on this site?

Wilmer Digreux
There's a banner ad that today has started popping up at the bottom screen. The 1 time i looked at it it was a recruiting software ad or something.
but with my adblock on, which you have to do to be able to use this site anymore, when that banner pops up the # of ads blocked jumps up to over 40. on one page it was literally over 150 ads blocked.
Is that normal or is there a malicious script or whatever on the site?
