what is going on with the ads on this site?

Wilmer Digreux

Wilmer Digreux

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Sep 17, 2023
Messages
1,026
Reaction score
1,886
There's a banner ad that today has started popping up at the bottom screen. The 1 time i looked at it it was a recruiting software ad or something.

but with my adblock on, which you have to do to be able to use this site anymore, when that banner pops up the # of ads blocked jumps up to over 40. on one page it was literally over 150 ads blocked.


Is that normal or is there a malicious script or whatever on the site?
 
i was just on a page that had 357 ads blocked. Wtf is that?? Did this site give my shit digital aids ???
 
Ok that ad or whatever it was is gone now.

Does anyone know what the issue was? Why was it making the ad count go up to over 350 and was still rising as long as i would leave a page open?

Could that have put anything funky on my device?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,672
Messages
55,840,055
Members
174,959
Latest member
Highguard196

Share this page

Back
Top