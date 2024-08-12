What is easier to maintain , diet or exercise ?

Laza cds mma

Laza cds mma

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
1,055
Reaction score
519
Okay , let's settle it :D If you say diet you need to say which diet do you think is best , if you say exercise you don't ( although you can ) because even push ups can make you very strong and healthy , okay let's go.
I know it's a stupid discussion but i am bored and many people use diet as an excuse to not train , so vote now or stay silent forever :D
 
Diet is the single biggest factor in fitness and weight loss. You need everything, but what you eat and even more importantly how much you eat will have a profound impact on how lean and toned you are.

It's insanely easy to do- the problem is willpower. And most people don't have it.
 
for it, it's definitely diet. i'm not much into eating fatty or sugary foods. it is much easier to look in the mirror and tell yourself, "eh...i look alright", and pass the workout for the day.
 
This is tough I'd say it's about even for me. I'm not a huge fan of eating\food in general so having a strict diet I just follow and don't have to think about meals is great.
 
I would say exercise as you will see a lot more people you know exercise but stay overweight than people you know who eat well but are fat.
 
I’m one of the clowns that tries to run / out train a bad diet. No real vice, just food.
 
I know so many people that are trying to offset their food addiction with the gym, not a single one of them looks good but they'd certainly look worse if they didn't train.....

I could help everyone of them but they will not take the steps to do it.
 
Diet for sure. Anyone can exercise and if they have a good metabolism dont have to worry as much about what they eat. People with bigger genetics can exercise all they want and wont lose much without a calorie deficit.
 
Laza cds mma said:
Okay , let's settle it :D If you say diet you need to say which diet do you think is best , if you say exercise you don't ( although you can ) because even push ups can make you very strong and healthy , okay let's go.
I know it's a stupid discussion but i am bored and many people use diet as an excuse to not train , so vote now or stay silent forever :D
Click to expand...

It depends on the person. I find it very easy to motivate myself to stick to my training more than my diet. But I'm just that kind of guy. I don't feel complete unless I train hard.

There's gotta be some lazy, skinny-fat guy out there who finds it an extremely hard task to do anything rigorous in the gym but can easily stick to a diet of tofu salad for the rest of his life.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,913
Messages
56,016,950
Members
175,031
Latest member
Matteo Pagnac

Share this page

Back
Top