DEA's Marijuana Policy Mission at Odds with Its Actions - MMJ's DEA Lawsuit Positioned to Win
AS WRITTEN DEA MISSION: Prevent, detect, and investigate the diversion of controlled pharmaceuticals and listed chemicals from legitimate sources while ensuring an adequate and uninterrupted supply for legitimate medical, commercial, and scientific ...
finance.yahoo.com
Where is DOGE on this matter of auditing the DEA for its waste, fraud and abuse?
Why is Elon and Trump quiet on this national contradictory issue of over half the states having a medical or recreational market for cannabis yet cannabis in 2025 is a SCHEDULE 1 drug.
Americans need clarity. Americans need transparency.
Is MAGA okay with this? Too busy cutting veteran/medicaid services and benefits? Too busy gutting entire departments like the DOE?
IS THE DEA UNTOUCHABLE? It looks like Elon and Trump like to touch everything except the corrupt.